Hours before dropping his new collaboration with Joyner Lucas over DaBaby's "Suge" beat, Tory Lanez told the world that he would be permanently deleting all of the social content he's posted over the years. "At this point I don't feel like anything from my past content represents the person i am in my entirety," said the Torontonian. He followed through on his declaration, officially wiping his page clean and leaving it sparkling for a few moments. As we all wait for his take-over to begin (Tory has announced several mixtapes on the way), the One Umbrella guardian made his first official update since deleting all of his previous content, sharing a photo of himself smoking some loud in a red room.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The photo was not uploaded with a caption, instead leaving his fans to wonder what we could be gearing up for. The pic shows the rapper with lots of ice drizzling on his neck, rings on almost all of his fingers and a cloud of smoke leaving his mouth. Commenters are begging to know when his new bodies of work will be arriving with Chixtape 5 being the most in-demand. One quick look through the comments section will make that clear to you.

Are you excited about what the crooner will soon be delivering?

[via]