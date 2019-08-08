The social media climate we live in today forces people to share more than they ever have before online. From their meals, television streaming choices, manicures, balcony views, and endless more, it leaves people in a subconscious state of wonder for what's happening on the 'Gram. While it's normal to purge your Instagram account every now then, sending old posts away in the archive, one rapper by the name of Tory Lanez has opted for a full delete when it comes to his current 68 posts to his feed.



Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The "LUV" rapper shared a PSA to his feed letting his 4.6 million followers know that he will be trashing all of his photos and videos of the past. "DELETING ALL CONTENT OFF MY INSTAGRAM. AND STARTING FRESH," he wrote. "TO THE ONE UMBRELLA PLAYER$ CLUB.... I want you to know I cherish and have mad love for everyone of you that rep the Umbrella."

"IM IN A VERY GOOD SPACE. MUSIC WISE / FASHION WISE / LIFE WISE ... and at this point I don't feel like anything from my past content represents the person i am in my entirety."

Tory then thanked all his day one followers for support and promised a whole new exciting journey.