Since the beginning of this year, Tory Lanez has teased a complete musical takeover. He said that he would be dropping off a series of new projects including the highly-anticipated Chixtape 5, his all-Spanish album and a New Toronto tape. As of this publication, not one of those bodies of work has dropped. Tory has actually given us an explanation as to why things are moving so slowly, saying that Trey Songz is a big part of the delay.



Elijah Nichols/NBAE via Getty Images

The Canadian rapper posted a photo of himself from the NBA Finals, telling fans why the latest Chixtape still hasn't arrived. "If y’all wondering why the #Chixtape5 isn’t out yet ... it’s cause @treysongz “smooth and silky” head ahh wanna prolong shit and not do what he suppose to do," he joked. "I’m dead ass waiting on this n***a b .... Everybody Drop #FreeChixtape5 & #TreyStopPlayingWithTory all over his and my page .. And under this post IF U READY FOR THIS THING TO COME OUT."

One of the possible reasons Trey hasn't been in the studio as often as usual is because of his newborn son. The singer has been enjoying his company, posting photos and videos of his baby boy Noah on social media. At least Tory knows we're waiting on the project but seriously, Trey, hook him up with your verse!