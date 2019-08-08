Joyner Lucas & Tory Lanez Squash Beef With Insane Bars On DaBaby's "Suge"

One of the most entertaining back-and-forths last year came from Tory Lanez and Joyner Lucas. The two were not exactly fighting but they wanted to prove that they were the best rappers on the planet, exchanging fast-paced freestyles in a matter of days. Joyner and Tory noted that they were simply competing to see who was the best and now, they've officially put their differences aside to hop on a track together.

Out of nowhere, Joyner Lucas and Tory Lanez have released an INSANE remix of DaBaby's hit single "Suge." If you're not interested in hearing some impressive lyricism and quick flows from these two skilled vocalists, you won't enjoy this. However, who isn't looking for that from Joyner and Tory? The six-minute track is absolutely firey, bringing tons of notable sections, including a portion where Lucas explains why his album ADHD is taking so long to drop.

From top to bottom, this is probably one of the most bars-heavy tracks to have released this year. Pair that with a killer beat and we've got ourselves a hit. Listen to this remix below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why you keep dropping your album in increments?

ADHD is a social experiment

Who pay attention the most when they hearing it?

You cannot stop it, there's no interfering it

This is my moment and no one is sharing it