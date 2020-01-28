Toronto native Tory Lanez and Houtson-bred rapper Megan Thee Stallion both have the ability to spit absolute bars when they feel like it. As he continues to grow as an artist, Tory has been giving us flashes of his old self, foregoing the melody magic and coming through with some quick-paced lyricism during his feud with Joyner Lucas and in select instances afterwards. Just starting out as a major label highlight, Megan Thee Stallion is making her mark on the industry with her grit, using her hard influences to craft a unique sound that was untouched in female rap. The two were in attendance at the star-studded Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch and they decided to get a little silly with their photos, uploading them to social media.



Erik Voake/Getty Images

"At this moment, me and @theestallion realized we were evil twins," wrote Tory Lanez on a photo of both musicians laughing maniacally. Earlier in the day, he had posted a similar shot of him going wild with DJ Khaled. The second shot has Lanez placed behind Meg, grinding up on her frame and just being a general goofball. Kehlani was a fan of that one, commenting, "the second pic is SENDING. ME."

Artists continue sharing moments from the Roc Nation Brunch, which we're absolutely living for right now. Take a look at the photos below.