If you were scrolling through the 'Gram, you probably caught a lot of those pictures among rappers where they're all laughing at the same joke while a photographer captures the "candid" moment. 9 times out of 10, the caption is along the lines of "caption this" or "what do you think we were laughing at."

Tory Lanez got one of those pictures for the 'Gram but to his own admission, it was plotted. The rapper congratulated DJ Khaled for his first Grammy win on Instagram as the two shared what appeared to be a genuine laugh. However, Tory Lanez made it clear that he was longing for one of these "rich n***a" laugh photos for a while and had to hit up Khaled to accomplish this.

"Dead ass told @djkhaled I need the “rich n***a laugh picture “ ... 😭🤣😂🤣😭 now all I need is one of these with jay z and I’m set lmao ... PS : CONGRATS TO MY BROTHER ON HIS FIRST GRAMMY," he captioned his IG flick.

Last night was a huge night for DJ Khaled. Along with his efforts alongside the late Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, their collaboration, "Higher" earned them the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. DJ Khaled also joined Meek Mill, John Legend, YG, Roddy Ricch and more in paying tribute to the late rapper with a powerful performance of a medley of singles.