Aside from the content, one of the biggest criticisms that Tory Lanez has received about his new album Daystar is the timing of its release. The album arrived a day after the Breonna Taylor announcement and some have accused Lanez of purposefully dropping an album about a shooting incident involving a Black woman on the heels of the news regarding the controversial indictment. His supporters have commented that no one knew that the Breonna Taylor news would arrive at such a time, and now Tory Lanez has reportedly defended his September 25 release date while also sharing a message about Daystar's proceeds.

According to a report by The Shade Room, the publication states they've received information from Tory's camp. September 25 was allegedlyy chosen as the release date for Daystar because it marked the anniversary of his mother's death, which is also her birthday. His rep also reportedly stated that a portion of Daystar's profits "will be donated to organizations supporting women, children and victims of violence as well as the Breonna Taylor Foundation."

Since July, the shooting incident involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion has divided the entertainment industry and has been a polarizing topic among fans. What did you think about Daystar?

