Daystar
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Says Fans Mistook Him Expressing "Innocence For Insensitivity" On New AlbumTory Lanez responded to Instagram comments regarding Megan Thee Stallion, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicTory Lanez Links With Funk Flex In The Studio After Club OutingLanez is back into the swing of things, but critics are still coming after him on social media.By Erika Marie
- NumbersTory Lanez' "Daystar" Hit With Sales DeclineFollowing initial "Daystar" sales projections, it would appear that Tory Lanez' latest album has suffered a small decline in first-week numbers.By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosTory Lanez Is Unfazed In "Most High" VisualsWith "Most High," Tory Lanez comes through with some new visuals from his controversial "Daystar" album.By Mitch Findlay
- GramTory Lanez Accuses News Sites Of Being Paid Off For "Smear Campaign"The singer took to his Instagram Story to share a few thoughts.By Erika Marie
- MusicTory Lanez Explains "Daystar" Release DateAmidst a sea of controversy, Tory Lanez took to Instagram to shed some light on his "Daystar" release. By Mitch Findlay
- GramBun B Expresses Disappointment In Tory Lanez's Album ReleaseBun B reacts to Tory Lanez choosing to address Megan Thee Stallion shooting allegations days after the decision in Breonna Taylor's case was made. By Aron A.
- Original ContentEverything Tory Lanez Alleges In "Daystar" LyricsFollowing his alleged role in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez has finally spoken up about that notorious night in the form of his 17-track album "Daystar."By Noor Lobad
- GossipTory Lanez Allegedly Told Megan Thee Stallion To "Dance B*tch" Before Shooting At HerAn alleged source close to the situation details what they know of the July shooting.By Erika Marie
- MusicTory Lanez Donating Portion Of "Daystar" Proceeds To Breonna Taylor Foundation: ReportHe's also reportedly donating some of the proceeds to "women, children and victims of violence."
By Erika Marie
- GramKeke Palmer Accuses Tory Lanez Of "Toxic Behavior" Against Megan Thee StallionShe joins the long line of entertainers who have spoken out against Lanez's new albumBy Erika Marie
- GramRick Ross Buys Tory Lanez A New Car To Troll HimRick Ross bought a new Smart Car to troll Tory Lanez.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Suggests He Wants Megan Thee Stallion Back, Was In Love With HerTory Lanez seemingly sings about wanting Megan Thee Stallion "back" in his new song "Solar Drive @ Night".By Alex Zidel
- NewsTory Lanez Offers His Perspective On "Money Over Fallouts"Tory Lanez openly addresses the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion on "Daystar" introduction "Money Over Fallouts."By Mitch Findlay
- BeefJR Smith Responds To Tory Lanez DissTory Lanez dissed JR Smith (and countless others) on "Sorry But I Had To...", which sparked a heated response from the Lakers star.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Says Megan Thee Stallion Is Framing Him, Denies Shooting: Fans ReactTory Lanez broke his silence by dropping a new album, heavily denying Megan Thee Stallion's shooting and calling her a liar.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Unfollows Tory Lanez Following Shooting IncidentFollowing the insane and ongoing investigation behind Megan Thee Stallion being shot in the foot, allegedly by Tory Lanez, it now appears the Hot Girl has officially unfollowed Daystar.By Keenan Higgins