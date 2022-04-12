Despite his ongoing legal troubles,Tory Lanez is pushing forward with new music. The rapper-singer has been lighting up New Music Fridays with singles and music videos, and last week, Lanez got people talking after sharing "Mucky James." He named several people on the track including Kehlani and Meek Mill as he spoke lyrically about falling outs he allegedly had with both artists.

Listeners also believed that Lanez was referencing his legal dispute with Megan Thee Stallion in a few bars and quickly, he faced backlash. He was recently arrested after a judge ruled that he violated a protection order by penning social media posts that were alleged to be directed to or about Megan.



Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images

On "Mucky James" Lanez rapped:

And these b*tches tried to play me out like they ain't know my name, yeah, uh

I was at a high in my career, you think I'd come out here and ****

And if you think I'd do that sh*t, you on some stupid sh*t

I don't need to do that shit, my Haitian hoes gon' woo a b*tch

I can't lie temporarily that b*tch came and ruin sh*t

They can't beliÐµve I'm back poppin', I'm out here doin' sh*t

HÐµy, Tory, stop talking 'bout it, I wish I could but dawg

I'm only human, sometimes that sh*t be gettin' to me, yeah

The public called out Lanez for allegedly targeting Megan on "Mucky James" so soon after his arrest, but hours ago, he denied that his lyrics had anything to do with his fellow rapper.

"I am not talking about my court case on the song #MuckyJames," Lanez tweeted. "I see all these blogs trying to connect the two … and honestly I have more sense than that . I would not play with the court order or the judge like that … please stop that narrative ." Still, the track has caused debates, not only about Megan Thee Stallion, but the other artists named. Revisit the song below.