As the case involving Tory Lanez and Meg Thee Stallion moves forward, employment lawyer Moe Gangat has come forward with more details about the incident. Gangat is a well-known legal voice for the hip-hop community and has weighed in on cases involving NBA Youngboy and Casanova.

"Two extremely interesting facts that came out about the Tory Lanez", Gangat said. "First, the police have admitted into evidence, they've testified, that the other woman who was involved here, they tested her hand for gunpowder shot residue, and she had gun powder residue on it, suggesting that she may have been the shooter. Number two, there was an eyewitness, somebody who was a third party who saw the whole thing and he said, 'I saw two men and another woman beating on Meg.' As for who pulled the trigger? He said, 'I don't know but I did see the muzzle flash go off and the other woman was the one closest to the muzzle flash.'"

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Lanez appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday (April 5) during which he was handcuffed and taken into custody. A judge found that Lanez violated protective orders in his felony assault case involving Meg. Judge David Herriford set bail for $350K after hearing almost an hour of arguments.

The case is now set to begin on Sept. 14 of this year after a hearing in December uncovered enough evidence to call in a jury. If Lanez is convicted, he could face up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.

