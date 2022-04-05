Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's legal proceedings have left fans confused. If you've been on Twitter today, you've likely seen some of the conversation floating around following the 29-year-old's arrest after a judge ruled that he violated a protective order against the Houston-born rapper by posting messages about her online.

The Canadian recording artist has since posted his $350,000 bail, allowing him to walk free until his trial begins later this year, in September. Throughout the day, Rolling Stone journalist Nancy Dillon has been providing live updates, although one of them seems to have left readers feeling lost.

"Holley confirmed the swab on the gun came back 'inconclusive' with four contributors while the magazine swab 'excluded' Lanez," she wrote, speaking on a DNA test that was run awhile ago, which DJ Akademiks shared a report about that later landed him in a pile of trouble.

"'If he had seen this document, he presumably would have got it right,' Holley said in court of the situation," according to Dillon's reporting. As Uproxx notes, Twitter users haven't held back in expressing their confusion about the post.

"So basically his team tried to play technicality mind games with Twitter to win the court of public appeal battle," one user explained their take. "'See my DNA wasn't on the gun now what!?!!' Can't fail a test if ya don't take it."

Another person offered a different possibility, writing, "The people in the quotes reading this backwards. They're saying the gun swab had four contributors and Tory Lanez was not one of them or the 'main one.' These are swabs of the weapon, not swabs from the people if that makes sense. They already had Tory Lanez's DNA to test against."

