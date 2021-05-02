Despite everything that has happened over the past year, Tory Lanez has managed to keep things going. Back in March, he dropped off a brand new project called Playboy and since then, he has been promoting the project in various different ways. On Saturday night, Lanez got to perform the album during a virtual live show that was hosted on the internet. In the absence of festivals and concerts, this is the only way artists can perform and Lanez embraced the new reality.

Following the show, Lanez got to speak to DJ Carisma where he dropped some big announcements on his fans. For starters, Lanez is set to drop two new singles and each one will have features from the likes of DaBaby and Yung Bleu. His biggest announcement, however, is the fact that he will be releasing a collaborative project with none other than Chris Brown.

Image via Tory Lanez

These two have linked up before on new music so it shouldn't be a surprise that they would want to make a whole album together. They are both massive artists in the r&b space and we're sure fans of both of them will be excited to indulge in whatever they put out.

