Tory Lanez Croons His Way Through R&B Capsule "Playboy"

It’s about that time for another Tory Lanez Capsule. It was about a week ago when the multihyphenate performer teased us with the cover art of his latest release, an “R&B Capsule” titled Playboy. Some fans saw this coming after Lanez called on Chris Brown to round out their recently released “F.E.E.L.S.” single, but now we’re able to get a firsthand look at what Lanez has been working on.

There were rumors that the rapper-singer-producer switched things up on Playboy and the project is said to feature all-new productions. Unlike his acclaimed Chixtape series, fans reportedly won’t hear any samples this time around as beats were built from the ground up. Lanez is fervently moving forward as his shooting case looms and it doesn’t look as if he’s allowing for anything to slow him down.

"This R&B Capsule 'PlayBoy' .... Was made off of pure pain , heartbreak , and hard liquor .... Tread lightly listening," Lanez tweeted. C. Breezy is the only lone feature on the record, so stream Playboy and share your thoughts in the comments.

Tracklist

1. And This is Just The Intro

2. Extravagant Bullsh*t/Nunchucks

3. H.E.R.//Are You Dumb

4. Distance

5. ...The Make Up

6. Lady of Neptune

7. Feels (ft. Chris Brown)

8. Deceiving Eve

9. Y.D.L.R.

10. The Serve (It) Anthem

11. Shooby Doowoop//One Last Heartbreak

12. Don't Walk Away