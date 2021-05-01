America is returning to its new normal now that vaccines have been made readily available to all citizens, but the music industry is still wary of in-person events. It is true that several states including Texas and Florida have been operating as usual for months with clubs and bars open to the public, but not everyone is on board. There were plenty of artists who found success on social media while under quarantine, and while they are excited to get back on the road in front of a screaming audience of fans, some, like Tory Lanez, are still capitalizing off of virtual concerts.

Lanez shared that tomorrow (May 1) he would be performing his recent Playboy project at a virtual event and he made the announcement over on Instagram. "Every vocal break , crack screech .. every missed and made note .. every raw vocal in my body .... I will give y’all tomorrow ... LIVE !!!" he penned in a caption.



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

"This is how I sound raw , real and direct," Loanez added. "F*ck all the studio effects , f*ck the bullsh*t just real and raw vocals and emotion ..... TOMORROW !! 'Playboy Capsule Live' eat your heart out ... THANK U TO ALL MY PARTNERS HELPING BRING THIS TO LIFE @youtube @twitch @playstation @instagram @tiktok @theshaderoom ... WOULDNT BE POSSIBLE WITHOUT YALL."

Check out the promotional video for the online event and let us know if you'll be tuning in.