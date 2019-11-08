T.I.'s name is trending for all the wrong reasons since the Grand Hustle Records founder admitted that he attends his daughter's gynecologist appointments to ensure she's still a virgin. His statement pulled in all kinds of backlash and the podcasters who interviewed Tip erased the interview based on the latter. While it's clear that T.I. may have a negative reaction to his daughter's sex life, he certainly doesn't have much control over artists signed to his label such as Tokyo Jetz.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

The "No Problem" rapper chatted with DJ Smallz and explained how T.I. reacted to her becoming pregnant as a signed artist to his label." I think I announced it in July on Instagram, but I told him a few months before that. But I didn't really want to tell him," she said as seen in the video below. "When I did decide to tell him, he was like, 'Somebody already told me. I was just waiting on you to tell me.' He was basically like, 'I'm with you, regardless, whatever you wanna do. And we're gonna make it work."

Tokyo is by far not the first female artist to get pregnant during the growth of her career. Cardi B and City Girls are just two recent acts who kept killing it all while expecting a child.