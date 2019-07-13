The Los Angeles installation of Atlanta's Trap Museum is upon us. During the BET Experience a few weeks ago to celebrate the BET Awards, T.I.'s Lil Trap House pop-up made its way to downtown Los Angeles for the Kicksperience event. "From BET talent to officially working for Grand Hustle Records as General Manager of Trap Music Museum, BET afforded me the opportunity to bring it full circle and curate a partnership where we can highlight the museum at the BET Experience 2019," the museum's general manager, Krystal Garner, stated. "It is an honor and the team, and I are grateful and excited.”

It seems that the Atlanta-based Trap Museum wasn't finished with its work in the City of Angels because it's returned this weekend with another pop-up. According to TMZ, the temporary Trap music museum has been constructed in the parking lot of Delicious Pizza in Hollywood and will be open for business for the next three weekends.



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The art installation pays homage to both Trap artists and culture which originated in the Atlanta area. The kick off event took place on Friday and was hosted by Karen Civil as the museum featured artists like Migos, 21 Savage, Future, Nipsey Hussle, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Cardi B, YG, Pusha T, and of course, T.I., himself. The Trap Museum pop-ups will be making its way through multiple cities throughout the year, so keep an eye out.