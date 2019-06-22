Sprite partnered up BET this weekend to kick off the BET Experience at L.A. Live in Los Angeles in anticipation of the BET Awards this Sunday. The soft drink company launched an exclusive event that featured live performances by DreamDoll, Saweetie, LightSkinKeisha, Azjah, YBN Almighty Jay, Rapsody, Kamiya, and Villain Park; a panel discussion hosted by BET personality Gia Peppers who spoke with rapper Kodie Shane, rising fashion designer Seth Giscombe, and hip hop artists Moxie Knox, A9E, Bino and Villain Park; and a pop-up store to celebrate sneaker culture.

Sprite has often integrated hip hop artists into their advertising campaigns throughout the years (Rakim, Kurtis Blow, Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, Heavy D, and more), so they've created their latest, "Thirst For Yours," in an effort to revive the essence of their "Obey Your Thirst" campaign of the past. The "Kicksperience" was centered on highlighting the importance of sneaker culture in hip hop, and the sneaker art exhibition showcased a number of installments ranging from carefully arranged artistic displays to custom painted kicks. Of course, there were even a few Nipsey Hussle-inspired shoes, as he is set to be honored with BET's Humanitarian Award on Sunday. Check out a few photos from the event below.



PNB Rock - Paras Griffin/Getty Images



TM88 - Paras Griffin/Getty Images



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images