In recent weeks, Deyjah Harris has been speaking out about the struggles she's been working through. The 18-year-old spoke at length in a YouTube video about her battle with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts, and fans will hear her address the scandal involving her father, T.I. in upcoming weeks. We all witnessed last Fall as T.I. visited the Ladies Like Us podcast and talked about the then-17-year-old's gynecology appointments. The rapper said that he makes his daughter's doctor check for her hymen to make sure she's still a virgin, and soon the teen became the target of online trolls.

Deyjah remained silent about the controversy and even shut down her social media page for a while, but now she's back and ready to share her story. Reality television viewers will have to wait to see how that unfolds, but Tameka "Tiny" Harris caught up with Entertainment Tonight and shared that T.I.'s relationship with daughter Deyjah Harris is "really good."

“You’re gonna see Tip going through some things with Deyjah,” Tiny told the outlet. “That is one of the biggest things our family had to deal with this season. It was a big deal. Their relationship is definitely much better now because Deyjah is a very bright girl. Her dad just wants to love on her, so any time he’s around her, he just can’t stop loving on her. They’ve been doing really good."

“There’s a lot of conversation,” Tiny added. “A lot of talking, a lot of back-and-forth trying to figure out where the biggest problem was. And, understanding how she feels, where he was coming from and what he actually meant by whatever he said. There was no malicious ill intent in his reason for speaking on it. So, understanding that and her knowing that [helped] bridge the gap."

Tiny also stated that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, T.I. hasn't seen much of Deyjah in recent weeks. “We haven’t been able to see her because she’s been quarantined,” Tiny said. “We’ve seen all the kids, but her, only but once or twice.”

[via]