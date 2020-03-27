The return of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle is upon us. As VH1 gears up for another season of the hit reality show on April 13, the network shared a brief teaser that highlights all of the drama. In the minute-long clip, viewers can see that Monica will be discussing more of her divorce from former NBA baller Shannon Brown. Toya Johnson will be addressing the trial of Antoine “Tweezy” Edwards, the man who was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for murdering her two brothers 24-year-old Ryan “Rudy” Johnson, and 31-year-old Joshua Johnson.

However, fans are looking forward to hearing from T.I.'s 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris. Last year, the rapper was criticized for his comments about having Deyjah's doctor check that her hymen was intact to make sure she was still a virgin. T.I. made the comments while on a podcast, and soon, the world was discussing the sex life of a minor and the controversy made many people uncomfortable.

The scandal resulted in Deyjah deleting her Instagram account, but soon she returned. Now, the teen is ready to tell her side of the story. "After all of this, it's changed, honestly," she said in the clip. Tiny added, "Tip has a way of taking things a little too far." In another scene, T.I. seems to get defensive as he says, "Ain't nobody gonna tell me how to raise my children."

Check out the teaser below and see what you can expect from the explosive season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.