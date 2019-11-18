Deyjah Harris has opted to remove herself from social media and we don't blame her. As we know, Deyjah's father T.I. previously admitted that he attends his 18-year-old's gynecology visits to ensure that her hymen is still intact, meaning she's still a virgin. While Deyjah never fully responded to the revelation, she did like a number of tweets by people who slammed her dad, calling him overprotective.



Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty

As per a simple Instagram search, we can see that Deyjah has deactivated her account. We can only imagine the number of comments and reactions people have been bombarding her with following her very personal reveal. An Instagram user even hit up Tiny's comment section, asking: "Is Deyjah okay? We care."

Tiny simply replied: "🙄🙄🙄🙄"

T.I. has yet to respond to his comments but the podcasters who interviewed him made the executive decision to remove the episode from their archives. "The comments that were made and the reaction that followed are not in any way a reflection of our personal views on the topic. We support and love Women and feel that their bodies are theirs to do as they wish," Nadia Moham and Nazanin Mandi of Ladies Like Us podcast wrote.