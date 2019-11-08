One of the biggest controversies from this week revolves around Atlanta legend T.I. for comments he made about his daughter Deyjah Harris. During a podcast episode that has since been deleted, the rapper said that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter to the gynecologist once a year to check if she's still a virgin. He requests that the doctor inspect her hymen to ensure it has not been penetrated, which just seems hella invasive and overbearing. Tip has been getting dragged across social media all week but finally, he's getting some support from one of the hosts of The Real, Jeannie Mai.



"I understand how hard it must be to communicate with an opposite gendered daughter, especially in this time and especially with what he must have seen and known," said Jeannie Mai on her talk show. "You know what boys are like. For me, I was a very wild girl. I didn't like rules, I rebelled a lot. So what I ask of T.I., if he's really doing this, clearly he's super concerned about today's world and everything promotes sex, I would just say 'What is it that you're concerned about when it comes to the breaking of the hymen or that she's having sex? Is it the STDs, is it that she doesn't understand what love is, does he need to know who the boys are, why doesn't he trust her?' Whatever it is, he needs to speak it."

Do you agree with what Jeannie Mai had to say? She's still critiquing his comments but is understanding of why he's taking this stance.