Tinashe has been releasing a lot of new music this year, most recently dropping her latest single "Bouncin." As she continues to maintain her stay as one of music's strongest female voices, the 28-year-old superstar has announced her upcoming studio album, titled 333.

Born on February 6, 1993, Tinashe's life path number is 3. By titling her upcoming album 333, Tinashe is embracing her creative roots. Nobody is better at inspiring the masses through their creativity than people with 3 as their life path number, so we could all be in for something special in the coming weeks.

The album drops in the next two weeks on August 6. Sharing the cover artwork, which shows the artist with three eyes as she sits in a peaceful scenery, Tinashe said that a new single would be released tonight.

This announcement comes following a major moment in Tinashe's career, becoming the first independent artist to pose for photos inside Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition. This week, Tinashe also revealed that she was supposed to be on "Already Best Friends" with Jack Harlow, but the rapper removed her from the song and added Chris Brown instead. Read more about that here.

Are you excited about Tinashe's upcoming album 333?