Ever since she was a teenager, Tinashe wanted to be included in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. This week, she accomplished that dream, becoming the first independent music artist to feature in the annual edition. She also says that she's the first woman with braids to have photos in the Swimsuit edition.

Sharing her pictures on Instagram, Tinashe wrote, "I feel like I manifested this because I’ve wanted to be in the swim edition since I was a teenager!! Thank you @sportsillustrated pretty cool to be the first independent music artist in the magazine and also the first woman with braids."



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Tinashe wears a gold bikini and plays in the sand for her shots. She proudly shows off her braids in some pictures, also putting on a black cut-out one-piece for alternating pics.

Sports Illustrated released the Swimsuit edition earlier today, with three covers featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Naomi Osaka, and Leyna Bloom. Megan Thee Stallion is the first rapper to appear on the cover, and Leyna Bloom is the first trans woman to pose for the cover. With Tinashe becoming the first independent artist in the magazine, a lot of history is being made today.

Check out Tinashe's photos below.