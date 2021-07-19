Megan Thee Stallion is making history as the first rapper to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated's coveted Swimsuit edition. She joins tennis star Naomi Osaka and model and actress Leyna Bloom for this year's covers.

"When I got the call that they wanted me on the cover, I was like, 'Wha—? Me?' And to be the first female rapper on the swim cover makes it extra special," said Megan about landing the cover. "It feels amazing!"

Megan wears a light brown strappy bikini for her winning shot. She says she has been training for months for the photoshoot.

Naomi Osaka and Leyna Bloom are the other cover stars for this year's edition. Bloom also makes history as the first transgender cover star.

"This moment heals a lot of pain in the world. We deserve this moment; we have waited millions of years to show up as survivors and be seen as full humans filled with wonder," wrote Bloom. "I have dreamt a million beautiful dreams, but for girls like me, most dreams are just fanciful hopes in a world that often erases and omits our history and even existence. This moment is so powerful because it allows me to live forever even after my physical form is gone. Not a lot of people get to live in the future, so at this moment, I’m proudly choosing to live forever."

Check out all of the gorgeous shots with Megan Thee Stallion, Naomi Osaka, and Leyna Bloom below.