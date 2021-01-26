Megan Thee Stallion is starting off the year by focusing on her health. She's starting off her "Hottie Bootcamp" sessions, where she's specified that she's not necessarily trying to lose weight, but she's attempting really crank up her fitness level.

The rapper has been sharing every step of the process with her fans, posting videos of her cleaning out all of the junk food from her fridge, working out with her trainer Tim, and more. After her first week of "Hottie Bootcamp", the superstar rapper from Houston decided to show off her results, and they're definitely already visible.

While she won't magically get super toned in a week's time, the results from her hardcore training sessions are already showing in Megan's before and after photos. Her waist is already looking a little more snatched, her legs are seemingly toning out, and she's well on the way to achieving her dream body-ody-ody.

"#HOTTIEBOOTCAMP WEEK 1 complete," celebrated the H-Town Hottie. "We got a lil results or whateverrrrr."

On Tuesday, Megan began her second week of intense training, switching up her regular routine and trying out pole dancing. She says it was the hardest workout of her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion)

"POLE DANCING IS THEE HARDEST WORK OUT IVE EVER DONE," wrote Megan. "Sometimes doing the same work outs or working out in the same places becomes a lil boring/ repetitious for me so I had to spice it up a little bit and take a pole class. This sh*t kicked my ass but I’m definitely going back!"

Megan was already looking incredible before she started this journey. Imagine how great she'll look when she reaches her fitness goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion)