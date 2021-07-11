Megan Thee Stallion is one of the biggest stars in the hip-hop game right now. Her hot girl summer is never-ending, and it looks like it will be scorching in 2021. Meg has reportedly been chosen to be one of the cover girls for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition this year. The report has not been confirmed by Meg's team.

“She’s the biggest star [right now], so it’s a no-brainer and they love surprises,” a source told Page Six about SI's mind state for selecting Meg. Another spokesperson told the publication that they didn’t believe Meg would be in the issue, before taking a “meeting with the team.” After the meeting, the spokesperson explained, “[The Sports Illustrated team] actually still don’t even know who the cover girl will be. Still undecided. No one will know until the day of the unveiling.”

The conflicting information only makes the news that much more popular. Fans online are expecting Meg to grace one of the covers. Most fans believe that SI is just playing coy. This year's SI Swimsuit Edition will feature the first transgender model of color, Leyna Bloom. Maggie Rawlins, who is a COVID nurse, will also appear as a bikini model.

