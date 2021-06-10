Bronny James Jr. has a lot to live up to when it comes to the game of basketball. Of course, his father is none other than LeBron James which means people will always expect him to be the best at whatever he does. These expectations aren't exactly fair as the kid is free to do whatever he wants with his life. Regardless, Bronny has already been making some big moves, and recently, he even signed with FaZe Clan in a move that has certainly brought him some new viewers on Twitch.

In fact, FaZe Clan is excelling so much these days that the group was featured in a recent edition of Sports Illustrated. The clan even made the cover, with members like Bronny, Rug, and Nickmercs making it onto the front page. This is a massive look for the Sierra Canyon star, and it's clear that when it comes to his life outside of basketball, he is doing quite well for himself.

While many immediately think of Call of Duty when they hear the name FaZe Clan, the group has become much more than just a competitive gaming team. They are an entity filled with content creators who are making big waves on their respective platforms. Bronny is a huge name when it comes to young men on Twitch, and there's no doubt that he brings a unique angle to FaZe.

As he continues his streaming journey, we can only imagine how big his audience will eventually be.

