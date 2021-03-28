This season has is the Brooklyn Nets' to lose. With players like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden, they were always going to be good. However, they now have Blake Griffin and if that wasn't enough, they signed LaMarcus Aldridge on Saturday, which has made them the undeniable kings of the Eastern Conference. If this team doesn't go through any major injuries, it is safe to say that they will be the ones coming away with the NBA title.

Of course, these signings come at the detriment of LeBron James, who is going for a repeat title run with the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, even his own son Bronny is annoyed with all of these Nets signings, as he took to his Instagram story with some emojis that showcase just how unimpressed he wish Aldridge going to Brooklyn.

Image via Instagram

Whenever LeBron James wins a championship, other teams look to get stacked as a way to compensate. It happened with the Warriors in 2016 when they went out and got Durant, and now it is happening all over again, except this time around, the Nets are going after players like Harden, Griffin, and Aldridge.

There is no guarantee that the Nets will win it all this year, although at this point, Bronny speaks for numerous NBA fans who feel like this Nets team are a bit overpowered and overdramatic.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images