Esports organization FaZe Clan has signed LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., son of NBA star LeBron James.

"He's got n̶e̶x̶t̶ now. Join us in welcoming Bronny James to FaZe Clan," the team's official Twitter page tweeted. They also posted a video combining James' basketball highlights with Fornite clips.

James is ranked No. 24 in ESPN's 2023 recruiting rankings for High School athletes.

Just days ago, FaZe Clan added Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons as a content creator operating under the name "FaZe Simmo." In the past, FaZe has signed Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (FaZe Juju) and Miami Heat big-man Meyers Leonard (FaZe Hammer). Migos rapper Offset is also an investor in FaZe Clan.

FaZe originated on YouTube, uploading Call of Duty sniping montages. Today, they play Call of Duty League, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege, FIFA, Fortnite and VALORANT competitively.

Earlier this week, Pusha-T and Logic were both unveiled as part-owners of GG Group, the parent company of Chaos Esports Club. The two also announced that Chaos would be boycotting its match Friday, in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following in the footsteps of several other sports teams across leagues.

