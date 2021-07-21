Jack Harlow is still riding high off of the release of his official major-label debut, That's What They All Say. The Louisville rapper's latest body of work is a testament to his hit-making abilities but unfortunately, one of the records on the project is facing a bit of criticism for its original songwriter -- Tinashe. The California songstress hit Twitter today where she revealed that whoever she ends up dating in life will inevitably become her muse.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

"One thing about me — If we date I will definitely write multiple albums about you . Literally hundreds of songs. Do with that information what you will," she tweeted. This led to plenty of fan takes on her relationship with Ben Simmons and how that ultimately inspired several records that she's released since their split. However, a fan began asking her about dropping a bisexual anthem. While Tinashe said that "I'm Selfish" is falls under that category, she revealed that a record she was on for Jack Harlow's album, "Already Best Friends" was created with a similar theme in mind. However, she ended up getting replaced by another prominent R&B act.

"I made one with j*ck h*rlow but he put C*ris b*own on it instead lol," she tweeted in response to a fan.

Maybe we'll end up getting a re-release of the record with Tinashe in the future. Peep her tweets below.