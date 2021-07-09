Tinashe Changes Pace With "Bouncin"

Tinashe remains a figurehead in the R&B world, constantly providing the perfect vibe for whatever mood her fans are in. She kicked off the Summer a few weeks ago with the release of "Pasadena' featuring West Coast native Buddy, though fans should look forward to a series of Summer jams as she returns this week with the new "Bouncin." With its playful, yet unique production and Tinashe's tried and true melodies, "Bouncin" is sure to make it on to your Summer playlists.

"Bouncin" finds Tinashe at a strange musical crossroads. The production, full of fluttering synths, bells, and hard 808s, as well as some of Tinashe's casual flows, seem straight out of a Charli XCX song-- though with all the vocal ability of Beyoncé. The song is atmospheric enough to be a perfect backdrop to a night under the stars or an overnight road trip, while fun enough to power a day party or a small picnic.

"Boucin" is definitely a track you should check out, and we're sure you'll be hearing it a lot this summer.

Check it out below as well as our R&B SEASON playlist.