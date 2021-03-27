In a photo that was posted to Madonna’s Instagram nearly five years ago, she seemingly photoshopped her face onto another woman’s body to promote her upcoming album, Rebel Heart. “I look Kewl.........” she wrote. It’s easy to tell that Madonna’s head does not belong to the body in the photo, as it’s wildly oversized and the skin tone doesn’t match. Plus, the body certainly does not look like Madonna.

In a TikTok posted earlier this month, 28-year-old Amelia Goldie alleged that it was her body that Madonna stole for the photo, putting her original photo and Madonna’s Instagram post next to each other for the video. She captioned the video, “When Madonna photoshops her face onto your body (never thought that’d be a sentence I’d say).” The accusation is pretty clear as the photos match up completely, all the way down to Goldie’s houndstooth skirt and Joy Division tee. Goldie’s video has accumulated more than 300,000 likes on the app so far.

Goldie thought the post was a joke at first, later saying that she “realized it wasn't, because it was [posted on] her official account.” Goldie attempted to reach out to Madonna’s team, but got no response. “I [would] definitely laugh and say I'm flattered, but of course that I wish I was credited,” said Goldie. “I think if you're going to play somebody else's body off as your own, they deserve to be mentioned. But no hard feelings!”

