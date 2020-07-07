We're unsure as to whether or not Madonna has been keeping up with her bizarre "Quarantine Chronicles," but the pop star certainly commanded attention on social media on Monday (July 6). The 61-year-old icon has toured for decades, made hit record after hit record, and has amassed hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. She can do just about anything and her admirers will show their support, including posting a near-nude photo.



Stephen Lovekin / Staff / Getty Images

Madonna appeared on social media wearing nothing but underwear and a hat. The singer's sexy selfie was captioned with, "Everyone has a Crutch................ 🛠." Months ago, Madonna underwent knee surgery and during her recovery, she was told to take it easy. As she mends, the singer has been using a crutch to get around, but obviously it hasn't stopped her from posting Thirst Traps on the Gram.

Meanwhile, Madonna continues to post her support of the Black Lives Matter movement, even though she recently caught a bit of backlash after sharing her son's dance video. She dismissed the criticisms and never addressed the controversy, but you can take a look at that here and check out Madonna showing the world what she's working with below.