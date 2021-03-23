Lil Nas X has grown a following of millions on social media, proving to be one of the most relatable young celebrities to Generation-Z. During the leadup to his upcoming single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", which comes out on Friday, the 21-year-old recording artist has uploaded dozens of hilarious videos to his TikTok page using the unreleased song as a sound. While the last few weeks have primarily been focused on building hype for the upcoming release, Lil Nas took a break from flooding the airwaves with his namesake single to play around with fellow star Jack Harlow, who similarly has been promoting his latest single "Already Best Friends" featuring Chris Brown.

Releasing the music video two weeks ago, Jack Harlow started a TikTok campaign for the song when he's asking fans to duet one of his videos where he recites the lyrics. His fans are expected to mimic a conversation with the Kentucky-born rapper, who flirts with two ladies in the music video. Lil Nas X took it upon himself to duet the video and show Jack that they've got some chemistry, perhaps previewing an upcoming collaboration.

"He gone block me for this," cried the "Old Town Road" mastermind, sharing his video, which received over 600,000 likes.

Jack Harlow hasn't responded to the video yet, so maybe Nas X was right and he got blocked. Watch the official "Already Best Friends" music video below.