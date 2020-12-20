The legendary "Queen of Pop" Madonna is warning her Instagram followers about a new rule in the terms of service that will allow the social media site to intrude on their users' private data.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“Instagram’s new cyber surveillance policies allow Mark Zuckerberg to spy on you and your family, steal your most intimate secrets and monitor your compliance with government mandates through all your devices – including your television – and sell your data to government and industry or punish you for disobedience," she wrote on Instagram. “This is some scary shit.”

Other users expressed concerns for sex workers as it appears the new policy could allow the site to delete any sexually suggestive content, but the company defended the move in a response statement, saying their position regarding sexual content will not change.

Instagram sent their response to Mashable saying, “that the new terms are focused on clarifying how the app uses data to serve personalized ads; what data advertisers receive; and licensing and IP usage. They did not change any of the language around the posting of sexual or suggestive content.”

Madonna, who has been an avid Instagram user in the past, did not expand any further on the new policies.

