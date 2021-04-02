Tiana Major9 Reworks Her Debut EP With "At Sixes And Sevens Remixed"

East London artist Tiana Major9 burst onto Hip-Hop fan's radars when she appeared on the soundtrack for the 2019 film Queen & Slim alongside Atlanta rap duo EARTHGANG, and last year, she doubled down on her moment with the release of her impressive debut EP At Sixes And Sevens. Now, eight months later, the rising singer-songwriter is still pushing the acclaimed effort with a rerelease of At Sixes And Sevens that features guest appearances from artists such as Vince Staples, Sir, Lucky Daye, and more.

At Sixes And Sevens Remixed features reworked versions of standout cuts from Tiana Major9's debut EP, including "...Exclusively," "Real Affair...," and "Same Space?," among others. The UK singer-songwriter's new project also features the previously heard "On Read," which also appeared on Lucky Daye's Valentine's Day duet album Table For Two. All in all, At Sixes And Sevens Remixed adds six new tracks to Tiana Major9's critically acclaimed 2020 EP, with each of the new songs bringing a new guest artist into the fold.

Check out Tiana Major9's At Sixes And Sevens Remixed below.

Tracklist:

Volume 1

1. ...Exlusively (Remix) (feat. Jvck James)

2. Think About You (Lover's Mix) (feat. Haile)

3. Real Affair (Remix) (feat. Vince Staples)

4. Same Space? (Remix) (feat. Sir)

5. On Read (Remix) (with Lucky Daye)

6. Think About You (Notion Mix/Remix) (feat. BEAM)

Volume 2

1. (I ACCEPT MY EMOTIONS)

2. ...Exclusively

3. Lucky

4. (OPEN TO LOVE)

5. Think About You (Notion Mix)

6. Collide (From Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack) (feat. EARTHGANG)

7. (WHAT IS MINE)

8. Real Affair...

9. Same Space?