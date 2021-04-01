Vince Staples Assists Tiana Major9 On "Real Affairs (Remix)"

It's been less than two months since Tiana Major9 released her new album, Major Mantras which has been doing quite well. It's arguably one of the best projects to drop this year but even with a February release, it seems that she has more in store for her fans. Tiana's currently gearing up for the release of Sixes And Sevens Remixed. The singer unveiled the remix to "Same Space" ft. SiR just a few weeks ago and now, she's back with the release of "Real Affair (Remix)" featuring Vince Staples.

"I decided that the songs needed more,” Tiana said of her upcoming effort during an interview with Zane Lowe. “I already loved the songs, but I just wanted to get some of my favorite artists on there.”

Quotable Lyrics

Your scramblin' thoughts ain't too good to handle a loss

I can't even count the candles I bought

And If I lose, I don't know what I'd do

I'm a whose who but with you, I'm improved

