Lucky Daye Grabs A "Table For Two" In Valentine's Day-Inspired EP

Joshua Robinson
February 12, 2021 10:30
Table For Two
Lucky Daye

Lucky Daye drops off the romantic "A Table For Two" EP, which boasts features from Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, Mahalia, and more.


Lucky Daye is on a roll. A week after dropping off the toxic single "On Read" with Tiana Major9, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter from New Orleans keeps the ball rolling with the surprise release of his latest EP, Table For Two. On the seven-track project, Daye flexes his R&B capabilities and stakes his claim on Valentine's Day weekend with a relentless barrage of high-profile collaborations. Cleverly building upon the EP's title, Table For Two features some of today's best female voices in R&B joining forces with Daye for six back-to-back duets.

In addition to the previously heard track with Tiana Major9, Table For Two boasts features from Yebba, Mahalia, Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, and Joyce Wrice, ultimately giving listeners an impromptu sampling of R&B's most critically acclaimed acts. Lucky Daye's new romantic effort arrives just in time for Valentine's Day, so lovers everywhere should have plenty of great material to choose from when putting together their V-Day playlists over the next few days. 

Which duet from Lucky Daye's Table For Two are you feeling the most?

Tracklist:
1. Ego Trip (Intro)
2. How Much Can A Heart Take (feat. Yebba)
3. On Read (with Tiana Major9)
4. My Window (feat. Mahalia) 
5. Access Denied (feat. Ari Lennox)
6. Dream (feat. Queen Naija)
7. Falling In Love (feat. Joyce Wrice)

Lucky Daye valentines day duets
