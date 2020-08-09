mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tiana Major9 Drops Debut EP "At Sixes And Sevens"

Karlton Jahmal
August 09, 2020 10:54
At Sixes And Sevens
Tiana Major9

Tiana drops her debut EP.


Tiana Major9 scored a major win with her single "Collide," which features EARTHGANG and was on the Queen And Slim soundtrack. From there, Tiana Major9 has been able to roll that success into a rather successful year, despite all the lockdowns. Now, she is delivering her debut EP, At Sixes And Sevens. 

The project runs for nine tracks that are divided into three chapters: “(I Accept My Emotions),” “(Open To Love),” and (“What Is Mine"). The sensational R&B newcomer blesses fans with new material, but also features "Collide," “Think About You (Notion Mix),” and “Lucky.” The production on At Sixes And Sevens walks the line between soul and R&B, finding strength in the live instrumental sound to give the project a splash of life. Stream Tiana Major9's debut EP everywhere now. 

