EarthGang & Tiana Major "Collide" For A Smooth Collab

EarthGang's having a great year so far with the release of MirrorLand but they're making even bigger plays now that the album's dropped. Teaming up with Tiana Major, they came through with their new duet, "Collide" which is off of Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack. It's a smooth, soulful record that fits the vibe for the upcoming feature film.

Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack includes contributions from some of the biggest artists such as Lauryn Hill, 6lack, Vince Staples, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and more. It's set to drop on November 15th on Motown Records ahead of the film's November 27th release.

"I wanted the soundtrack for Queen & Slim to showcase the historical evolution of Black music, from its roots in blues and soul, to modern bounce, hip hop and R&B – much like we used to see in film soundtracks in the 90s," director Melina Matsoukas said about the soundtrack. "We partnered with Motown because of their legacy within Black music. I am honored to have worked beside Ethiopia [Habtermariam, Motown president] and cannot wait for audiences to hear what each artist has created.”

Quotable Lyrics

I've been so frustrated, have to let it out

Let me tell you with my body want I'm talkin' bout

And I don't care about the future or the past

Ridin' slow because you know the world is movin' too fast