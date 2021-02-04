mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lucky Daye & Tiana Major9 Cover Texting Etiquette With "On Read"

Joshua Robinson
February 04, 2021 18:19
Lucky Daye/Tiana Major9/Keep Cool/RCA RecordsLucky Daye/Tiana Major9/Keep Cool/RCA Records
Lucky Daye/Tiana Major9/Keep Cool/RCA Records

On Read
Lucky Daye Feat. Tiana Major9

Lucky Daye and Tiana Major9 take opposing stances on delayed communication in this groovy new single.


At one point or another, we’ve all experienced the embarrassment and unease of being left on "read" when texting someone, and R&B artist Lucky Daye is no different. In his latest single, titled “On Read,” the RCA singer-songwriter enlists East Londonner Tiana Major9, and the two artists lament on the toxicity that results from a lack of communication.

In the first verse, Lucky Daye assumes the point of view of a hopeless romantic who can’t seem to get commitment, let alone a text, from their love interest. In contrast, Tiana Major9 uses her verse to justify leaving a reckless suitor on “read” with no hesitation. Their contributions are glued together by a melodic and well-written hook, and in its second passing, Major9 sings along to create a lush mini duet from the two artists.

“On Read” is set over swanky, laid-back Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman production, which serves as the perfect groove for the two crooners.

Quotable Lyrics
Show me a sign that you could be mine, I'm looking for a little leeway
I'm in the back corner where you up left off 'cause you got me on freeze, baby
I'm checking the log and you ain't involved
I can't take it

Lucky Daye
Lucky Daye Tiana Major9
