Lucky Daye & Tiana Major9 Cover Texting Etiquette With "On Read"

At one point or another, we’ve all experienced the embarrassment and unease of being left on "read" when texting someone, and R&B artist Lucky Daye is no different. In his latest single, titled “On Read,” the RCA singer-songwriter enlists East Londonner Tiana Major9, and the two artists lament on the toxicity that results from a lack of communication.

In the first verse, Lucky Daye assumes the point of view of a hopeless romantic who can’t seem to get commitment, let alone a text, from their love interest. In contrast, Tiana Major9 uses her verse to justify leaving a reckless suitor on “read” with no hesitation. Their contributions are glued together by a melodic and well-written hook, and in its second passing, Major9 sings along to create a lush mini duet from the two artists.

“On Read” is set over swanky, laid-back Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman production, which serves as the perfect groove for the two crooners.

Quotable Lyrics

Show me a sign that you could be mine, I'm looking for a little leeway

I'm in the back corner where you up left off 'cause you got me on freeze, baby

I'm checking the log and you ain't involved

I can't take it