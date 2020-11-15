These last 24 hours have been filled with prayers and well wishes for singer Jeremih who is currently in the ICU battling COVID-19. According to TMZ, the artist is currently hooked up to the ventilator and his condition has worsened since yesterday. The news first broke courtesy of Hitmaka who told his fans to send prayers to Jeremih and his family. From there, 50 Cent went on Instagram and confirmed that it was, indeed, COVID-19 that Jeremih was in the midst of battling.

Since then, numerous artists have come out in support of Jeremih, including the likes of Bun B, Metro Boomin, Chance The Rapper, Kyle, Wale, Big Sean, and a whole host of others. Last night, T.I. also sent some prayers Jeremih's way as he went on Instagram with a message for the artist and his family.

"My family's Love and Prayers for a speedy recovery for a Legend @jeremih," T.I. wrote.

As it stands, there are no updates on Jeremih's condition, although we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, we hope that Jeremih has a quick recovery and pulls through.

COVID-19 is extremely serious and we hope all of you are staying safe out there.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images