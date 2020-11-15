50 Cent delivered some somber news yesterday as he took to Instagram and revealed that singer Jeremih was in the hospital battling COVID-19. Based on information from Chance the Rapper, and Hitmaka, it became clear to many that Jeremih was in very serious condition. 50 had even noted that Jeremih was in the ICU which means his COVID-19 case is severe.

This morning, it was reported that Jeremih's condition had taken a turn for the worse and that he is currently on a ventilator, fighting for his life. Many of Jeremih's fans have been sending prayers the artist's way, and now, many throughout the music industry are doing so, as well. Artists like Big Sean, Wale, Kyle, Metro Boomin, and Bun B have all taken to social media to offers some prayer.

Bun B had a very strong message to his fans saying "I have friends who believe and friends who don’t. That’s your right. But y’all can play with it if you want to. Healthy people can still be laid up with CoVid. Be smart and safe out here y’all. @jeremih I pray for a speedy recovery for you and send my prayers to your family."

Many others have also taken to social media with prayers, and it's clear that at this moment, Jeremih is deservingly receiving an overwhelming amount of support. COVID-19 is extremely serious, and we continue to hope that he pulls through.