T.I. and Tiny Harris will be sticking around Atlanta for a while longer. It was reported on Monday that a few months ago, before being accused of sexual assault by dozens of people, the couple bought a new mansion for $3.27 million on the Chattahoochee River.

The palace was purchased by T.I. and Tiny at the end of 2020, according to a report by TMZ. The gorgeous estate has seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and 14,000 square feet of living space. The private gated estate has a large pool, a spa, an outdoor fireplace, and a gym. There's also a massage room, sauna, home theater, and wine cellar. When his kids want to stay over, T.I. can offer up the stunning guest house.

They reportedly spent just under $3.27 million on the new crib.



In recent news, T.I. and Tiny have both vehemently denied the accusations against them. Many women (and even a man) came forward to accuse the couple of sexual assault, rape, drugging, human trafficking, and more. Last week, T.I. laughed at Sabrina Peterson, the couple's first accuser, who requested a public apology from the rapper. She suggested that she would drop her lawsuit against them if he came through, but Tip seemingly wants to take things to court. "An Apology???? [four laughing emojis] -Drako voice #WhatItsComeTo," he wrote on Instagram.

