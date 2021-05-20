One Of T.I. & Tiny's Sexual Assault Accusers Is A Man: Report

T.I. and Tiny have vehemently denied all of the current sexual assault, drugging, and rape accusations against them. For the last few months, more and more accusers have come forward to claim they were kidnapped, drugged, raped, and terrorized with threats by T.I. and Tiny. As it stands, over thirty people have accused them of sexual assault.

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn is representing eleven of the alleged victims. While the world has assumed that all eleven of the people accusing the couple are women, Blackburn revealed that one of the victims is a man.



Craig Bromley/Getty Images

According to multiple reports, Blackburn said during a recent press conference that among the victims he is representing, there are ten women and one man.

This news comes on the heels of an investigation being launched regarding allegations of rape and drugging against T.I. in 2005. Recently, one accuser claimed that T.I. and Tiny forced her to have sex with rapper Nelly. While an investigation is open in Los Angeles, the couple was cleared in a similar sexual assault investigation that took place in Las Vegas this week.

