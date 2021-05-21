He may not be addressing his accusers one by one, but T.I. is putting his thoughts into his next song. We're hours ahead of receiving an onslaught of new music at the stroke of midnight, and one of those releases will come courtesy of T.I. We've kept you updated with the ongoing developments regarding the allegations against T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris. The couple has been under scrutiny, and investigation, over the last few months since their former friend, Sabrina Peterson, first introduced the stories of alleged victims.

Approximately one dozen women have reportedly come forward with drugging and sexual assault accusations against the couple, and T.I. and Tiny have continued to deny any wrongdoing. Today (May 20), T.I. announced on social media that he has a new song dropping at midnight, and he gave a peek into what fans can expect.

"This is what it's come to..." the rapper shared on Instagram in what looks to be lyrics. "Go put yo face and reputation on it...These kind of clowns deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don't it??" Elsewhere, he wrote, "Welcome to the COINTELPRO Part II," referencing the illegal surveillance operations of the FBI. The rapper also mentioned, "Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision...while I'm up against some lyin ass b*tches."

It's certainly going to spark more controversy. You can check out T.I.'s post below.