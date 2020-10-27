There has been rising chatter regarding the ultra-luxurious Hermès Birkin bag on social media, with some people claiming that women in rap have deteriorated the value of the rare handbag. Cardi B and Offset have both been loud in their stance on the topic, asserting that Cardi, and other rappers who have flexed their Birkins, are adding value to the purse.

Other people, like T.I. and Lil Durk, would rather never hear about Birkin bags again.

Chiming in on the social media debate, Lil Durk answered whether he would cash out on a $15,000+ handbag for his partner and, while we're sure he would have no problem spending this kind of money for her, he explained that he would rather prioritize the money in different ways.

"I just got her property she ain't want a Birkin," wrote the Chicago rapper on Instagram. He, and his girlfriend India Royale, would prefer to watch their money grow via investments instead of just recklessly spending it on a purse.

It seems as though at least one other major rapper agrees, with T.I. co-signing the message on his own page.

"Now.... THIS more like it!!!" wrote the King of the South, who is set to go up against Jeezy on Verzuz next month, on IG. Tip has been commenting on plenty of posts about the Birkin debate, stating over and over that he thinks people should be smarter with their money, learning how to be financially literate, and stop overspending on luxury items that could easily be replaced.

Where do you stand on this topic? Property or bags?