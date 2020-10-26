"Real ass b*tch, give a f*ck 'bout a n***a/Big Birkin bag, hold five, six figures," rhyme the City Girls on their breakout single "Act Up". The song is a favorite for many and, as many of you know, it was written by none other than Lil Yachty.

The Atlanta native claims to have gotten a seven-figure check for penning the hit single. According to him, he believes that the track also breathed new life into the Birkin bag trend, sparking the hype for women to brag about their purses, which cost upwards of $10,000.

This weekend, Cardi B, Offset, Yaya Mayweather, and more chimed in on the argument, which has gone absolutely crazy on social media. It got kicked off when Saweetie said that, if men aren't buying a Birkin bag for their girlfriends, they should get dumped. Lil Yachty thinks that it goes back even further though, pointing at himself as the main reason why this is even a conversation.

"Lotta fake Birkins I see lol," wrote Lil Boat on Instagram Stories. After the post was shared by DJ Akademiks, the 23-year-old musician had more to say.

"I’m slick the reason everybody even wearing birkins rn tbh," he said in the comments.

Do you think Lil Yachty is to blame for this nonsense?

If you're a fan of the rapper, he is currently promoting his upcoming virtual housewarming party, which will include a performance. Read more about that here.