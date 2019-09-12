Quality Control released their Control The Streets, Volume 2 compilation a month ago, and to help continue in promoting the 36-track project, Ebro Darden had a chat with Lil Yachty and City Girls's Yung Miami. The QC artists were not only featured on the album multiple times, but they've worked together in the past.

Yachty helped write "Act Up," the hit song from City Girls's debut studio album, Girl Code. There have been rumors as to how the rapper became the voice of the duo, but he cleared things up with Ebro for Apple Music. "It was nothing behind it," he said. "When I did it, I was just joking around. It was a joke. It wasn't no secretive...it was a joke! I didn't think they was gon' really do it." Yung Miami shared that when Yachty first played the song for her, she didn't like it. She even admitted that although the song is a fan favorite, it's still not a track that she prefers.

Meanwhile, there have been quite a few announcements about Yung Miami's other half JT and when she will be released from jail. "I'm definitely feeling the love and the glow, but I'm ready to have this baby. I'm ready to get back to work. I feel like I've been pregnant for a year," YM said, adding that the next City Girls album will have to wait until next year.

"We're gonna save it for 2020 when JT come home," she said. "When she come home we'll work on another album that we're gonna drop probably for Spring Break. She gotta come home. We gotta record." Then, YM revealed that JT will be home this month, but she'll be living in a halfway house where she'll have to adhere to strict rules, including having a curfew. Check out the full chuckle-worthy interview between the three friends below.