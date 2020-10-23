"If he not getting you a Birkin, if he not paying for your bills, then throw that n***a back to the streets, okay?" said Saweetie on Quavo's Instagram Live this week.

The comments, while likely meant to be empowering, were taken as demoralizing to many of the women and men listening in. Since the remark was made, the word "Birkin" has been trending on Twitter with people criticizing the rap couple for spreading this message instead of preaching love, trust, and other important values to keep in a relationship. At the end of the day, if you're not making hundreds of thousands of dollars, there's no way that you're buying your partner a Birkin bag. Point blank. You'll go bankrupt.

People are criticizing the message that Saweetie and Quavo are sending because it's simply not realistic for everybody to be cashing out on material goods like them. They've got the dough, so it's fine. But for someone making $50,000 a year? They would be spending half their salary on a purse.

Even people like DJ Akademiks came forward with their take on the comment, writing: "I swear.. Moneybagg yo / Ari ... Lil Baby / Jayda ... Quavo /Saweetie... relationship on shaderoom got basic broke h*es thinking they suppose to get designer bags and cars too. Hell na... Ari Jayda and Saweetie rich... yall h*es broke asf.."



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

What do you think about the Birkin conversation going on?